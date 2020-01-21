Travelling to Asia? Four things to know about the deadly new China virus

A new SARS-like virus has killed six people in China and infected nearly 300 others.

Fears have been mounting that the virus will spread during the huge annual Lunar New Year migration. A host of Asian countries and the US have introduced new screening checks for passengers from Wuhan, the Chinese city identified as the epicentre.

Here's what we know about the virus:

1. IT'S ENTIRELY NEW

The virus appears to be a never-before-seen strain of coronavirus — a large family of viruses that can cause diseases ranging from the common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed 349 people in mainland China and another 299 in Hong Kong between 2002 and 2003.

Arnaud Fontanet, head of the department of epidemiology at the Institut Pasteur in Paris, said the current virus strain was 80% genetically identical to SARS.