What to do if someone ghosts you

When people most need closure it is usually because the termination of the event is significant to them, holding particular value and meaning.

Let’s take a breakup as an example. If you find that the explanation is that your partner is choosing to end the relationship to begin another, you may find closure straight away without further explanation.

However in the world of social media, where people are often “ghosted” —where someone simply disappears from contact without any explanation — feelings are left unresolved.

Ultimately, having answers about past endings can help us maintain our identity and learn something about the behaviour of ourselves and others. This is partly the reason why we often feel like we are better at picking partners with age. Similarly, many elderly people take a more relaxed view about death than younger people — they have often lost several loved ones and have had to find closure in doing so.

SOME PEOPLE NEED CLOSURE MORE THAN OTHERS

The need for closure exists on a scale — with some more prone to seek it than others. Some people even have a desire to avoid closure at all cost. This could be because they don’t want to end up feeling guilty, rejected or criticised by others. Vagueness has its advantages, as soon as you have established exactly what happened, you are also subject to criticism — from yourself and others.

But even among people with a similar need for closure, what may be a satisfactory answer to one person will not be sufficient for another. Every person’s need for closure is different and appears to vary as a function of the situation as well as personality characteristics and values. When we are under stress for example, our need for closure increases.