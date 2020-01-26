Contrary to belief, BDSM sex is the most democratic sex

You'll be surprised at who wields power in a dominant/submissive situation

There's a scene in Netflix's funny sitcom Workin' Moms, in which a male at an all-female post-natal parenting class comically tries to ask advice about consent in the bedroom. Part of what makes the scene funny is that it pokes fun at the idea of affirmative consent and how men in particular seem to be flummoxed by the concept.



If you can get some willing male to open up about their boudoir politics, you'll probably find that some men are annoyed by the growing trend of securing active consent to play naughty or nice, where before they could simply rely on the lack of a "no" for permission to proceed...