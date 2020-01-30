Health & Sex

How the coronavirus got its name. No, it's got nothing to do with beer

30 January 2020 - 14:54 By Sanet Oberholzer
The different strains of the coronavirus family cause different symptoms.
The different strains of the coronavirus family cause different symptoms.
Image: 123RF/lightwise

Google has reported that searches for the Mexican beer Corona along with the phrase “corona beer virus” have surged since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which originated in China. But while they sound somewhat similar, the brew and the flu-like virus have nothing to do with each other.

The latest coronavirus, nCoV-2019, is part of the coronavirus family which includes the common cold as well as more severe viruses such as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), two viruses that broke out in 2002 and 2012 respectively.

WATCH | Here's what the coronavirus looks like under the microscope

The different strains of the coronavirus family cause different symptoms, but the family of viruses has been so named because, when viewed under a microscope, coronaviruses appear to look crown-like because of the spikes protruding from their surfaces. These spikes are needed for the virus to bind onto a host cell and infect it.

Their name actually derives from Latin in which “corona” means crown. Carried over into English, the word “corona” is anatomical in nature and is used to refer to body parts that resemble a crown.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How Aussie scientists' 'game changer' could help fight the coronavirus

Scientists in Australia have successfully replicated the deadly Wuhan coronavirus, in what they said would be a "game changer" in the fight against a ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Should you cancel your trip to China because of the deadly coronavirus?

Travel guidelines based on those of the World Health Organisation (WHO) have been issued for SA
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Virus spreads quickly, and so do fake facts about the outbreak

What happens when an outbreak of a deadly new virus begins to spread around the world? News of that virus spreads just as quickly.
News
11 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tobeka Madiba-Zuma is shedding those extra kilos & we're here for it Health & Sex
  2. How Aussie scientists' 'game changer' could help fight the coronavirus Health & Sex
  3. SA skies come alive as butterflies migrate - but where are they going? Lifestyle
  4. Best and worst dressed celebs on the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Do all those white butterflies make it to Mozambique? Or die on the way? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Under the microscope: Here's what the coronavirus looks like
‘That virus is deadly’: South Africans returning from China speak on coronavirus