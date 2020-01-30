How the coronavirus got its name. No, it's got nothing to do with beer

Google has reported that searches for the Mexican beer Corona along with the phrase “corona beer virus” have surged since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus which originated in China. But while they sound somewhat similar, the brew and the flu-like virus have nothing to do with each other.

The latest coronavirus, nCoV-2019, is part of the coronavirus family which includes the common cold as well as more severe viruses such as the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), two viruses that broke out in 2002 and 2012 respectively.