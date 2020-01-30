It's never too late to quit: stopping smoking reverses lung cell damage

The study's joint senior author, Peter Campbell of the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said the results should give new hope to smokers who want to quit.

"People who have smoked heavily for 30, 40 or more years often say to me that it's too late to stop smoking — the damage is already done," he said in a statement issued by the institute.

"What is so exciting about our study is that it shows that it's never too late to quit."

Some of the people in the study had smoked more than 15,000 packs of cigarettes in their life, he said.

"But within a few years of quitting, many of the cells lining their airways showed no evidence of damage from tobacco."

HEALTHY CELLS EMERGE

The study analysed lung biopsies from 16 people, including current smokers, ex-smokers, adults who had never smoked and children, looking for the mutations that can lead to cancer.

Genetic changes that appear in the body's cells are a normal part of ageing, and many of these mutations are harmless so-called "passenger mutations".

But a mutation in the wrong gene in the wrong cell can "dramatically change the behaviour of the cells and instruct them to behave more like a cancer", said Campbell.

"If enough of these 'driver mutations' accumulate, then the cell will become a full-blown cancer."

The study found nine out of every 10 lung cells in current smokers had mutations, including those that can cause cancer.