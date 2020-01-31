Can virtual assistants like Siri help you stop smoking and drinking?

A team of American doctors has highlighted the key role that virtual assistants could play in helping to prevent addiction. The researchers suggest, for example, that they could instruct smartphone users to avail of free treatment referral services.

Smartphone virtual assistants like Alexa, Siri and Bixby are handy when you want to consult tomorrow's weather forecast, find the nearest open pharmacy or access a list of movie times. But can they help you stop smoking and drinking? This is the question that a group of medical professors at the University of California, San Diego, decided to explore.

"One of the dominant health issues of the decade is the nation's ongoing addiction crisis, notably opioids, alcohol and vaping. As a result, it is an ideal case study to begin exploring the ability of intelligent virtual assistants to provide actionable answers for obvious health questions," explains Dr. John Ayers, the co-author of the study.

The team of doctors conducted a test in which they successively questioned Alexa (Amazon), Siri (Apple), Google Assistant, Cortana (Microsoft) and Bixby (Samsung), asking among other things for help to stop drinking and smoking.