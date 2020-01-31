These are the countries affected by deadly coronavirus so far

Of the six, five of them travelled from Wuhan, Seoul authorities said.

But one of the two newly confirmed individuals was diagnosed after being in contact with the nation's third confirmed patient in the South, they added.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka confirmed its first case on Monday -- a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.

Taiwan

Taiwan has uncovered eight cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their 70s who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.

Thailand

Thailand has announced 14 confirmed infections -- the highest number outside China.

Health officials said that of the six new cases -- all Chinese visitors from Wuhan -- five belonged to the same family, with ages ranging from six to 70.

Vietnam

Hanoi confirmed three new cases of the virus on Thursday, all Vietnamese citizens who had returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, raising the overall number reported to five.

NORTH AMERICA

Canada

Canada has confirmed two cases so far, and is calling a third case "presumptive", meaning officials are awaiting final confirmation of the results from a national laboratory.

United States

The United States has confirmed six cases, including the first human-to-human transmission on US soil from a woman to her husband in Chicago.

There are two cases in California, two in Illinois, one in Arizona and one in Washington state.