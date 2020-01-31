Health & Sex

These are the countries affected by deadly coronavirus so far

No cases have been reported in South Africa as the death toll passes 200

31 January 2020 - 12:02 By AFP
People scramble to buy face masks in a medical supply store in Philippines a day after the government confirmed first novel coronavirus case. File photo.
Image: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

A virus similar to the SARS pathogen has killed 213 people and spread around the world since emerging in a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

On Friday, China's National Health Commission said nearly 10,000 people have been infected by the novel coronavirus.

Outside mainland China, there have been more than 100 infections reported.

No cases have been reported in South Africa but two South Africans are under a 14-day quarantine in Tianjin after being moved from Wuhan, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a media briefing on Friday morning. 

The World Health Organisation meanwhile, has declared an international emergency over the outbreak.

Here are the places that have confirmed cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus:

CHINA

As of Friday, around 9,700 people have been infected across China, the majority in and around Wuhan.

Most of the 213 who have died were in that region, but officials have confirmed multiple deaths elsewhere, including in the capital Beijing.

ASIA-PACIFIC REGION

Australia

Nine patients have now been confirmed in Australia. Most of them arrived in the country from Wuhan or Hubei province.

Cambodia

Cambodia's health ministry reported the country's first case of the virus on Monday, a 60-year-old man who arrived from Wuhan and is now stable.

Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, 12 people are known to have the disease. Of those, about half arrived via a newly built high-speed train terminal that connects the city to the Chinese mainland.

India

Officials confirmed the first case in Kerala, southern India, on Thursday. The woman, a student at Wuhan University, is stable and in isolation at a hospital.

Japan

As of Thursday, Japanese health authorities said they had registered 14 cases, including two cases of human-to-human transmission.

The driver and tour guide of a bus carrying visitors from Wuhan were both infected despite not having recently visited China.

Macau

Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with Chinese mainland tourists, had confirmed seven cases as of Tuesday.

Malaysia

Malaysia confirmed a new case Thursday, bringing the total to eight. All are Chinese nationals, according to the health ministry.

Nepal

Nepal said a 32-year-old man arriving from Wuhan had the disease. He was initially quarantined, but recovered and was discharged.

The Philippines

The Philippines reported its first case of the virus on Thursday, a 38-year-old woman who arrived from Wuhan and is no longer showing symptoms.

She came to the Philippines on January 21, sought medical help four days later and was admitted to hospital for testing.

Singapore

Singapore has confirmed 13 cases, all arrivals from Wuhan.

South Korea

South Korea on Friday confirmed four more cases of the deadly SARS-like virus, bringing the total in the country to 11.

Of the six, five of them travelled from Wuhan, Seoul authorities said.

But one of the two newly confirmed individuals was diagnosed after being in contact with the nation's third confirmed patient in the South, they added.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka confirmed its first case on Monday -- a 43-year-old Chinese tourist from Hubei province.

Taiwan

Taiwan has uncovered eight cases so far, including two female Chinese nationals in their 70s who arrived in the country as part of a tour group.

Thailand

Thailand has announced 14 confirmed infections -- the highest number outside China.

Health officials said that of the six new cases -- all Chinese visitors from Wuhan -- five belonged to the same family, with ages ranging from six to 70.

Vietnam

Hanoi confirmed three new cases of the virus on Thursday, all Vietnamese citizens who had returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, raising the overall number reported to five.

NORTH AMERICA

Canada

Canada has confirmed two cases so far, and is calling a third case "presumptive", meaning officials are awaiting final confirmation of the results from a national laboratory.

United States

The United States has confirmed six cases, including the first human-to-human transmission on US soil from a woman to her husband in Chicago.

There are two cases in California, two in Illinois, one in Arizona and one in Washington state.

EUROPE

Finland

A tourist from Wuhan tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was being treated in isolation in hospital, officials said.

France

There are six known cases in France, the first European country to be affected.

Germany

Germany now has five confirmed cases, including the first of human-to-human transmission on European soil -- a 33-year-old man who fell ill after attending a training session hosted by a visiting Chinese colleague.

All five patients are in isolation in a Munich hospital.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the first two cases in his country on Thursday -- two Chinese tourists who recently arrived in Italy.

MIDDLE EAST

United Arab Emirates 

UAE health officials said Wednesday a Chinese family of four had all tested positive for the virus after arriving from Wuhan several days ago.

