Coronavirus symptoms - and what to do if you have them

After the scare on Thursday that there were two suspected cases of coronavirus in KwaZulu-Natal, the deadly outbreak hit a bit close to home. Luckily, after investigating, the department of health said that tests had “dispelled” any sign of the virus on home shores.

However, with the coronavirus spreading around the world at an alarming rate — there are nearly 31,500 people infected and 638 dead — fears are far from over. They're also being fuelled by fake news.

To set the record straight, we've answered some commonly asked questions about the virus:

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF THE CORONAVIRUS?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), they include fever and respiratory symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US say symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after one has been exposed to the virus.

Symptoms may vary between mild to extreme with some patients needing emergency care. People of all ages run the risk of being infected but older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions appear to be more vulnerable.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOU HAVE THE SYMPTOMS?

That depends on whether you've travelled to China, or been in close contact with someone who has and also has these symptoms, says WHO.

If you have, they advise that you seek medical care early; in severe cases infection may lead to severe acute respiratory syndrome, pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.