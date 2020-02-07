Health & Sex

Coronavirus symptoms - and what to do if you have them

07 February 2020 - 15:21 By Sanet Oberholzer
The coronavirus has not reached South Africa but it probably will. Don't take chances and seek help if you have the symptoms. A high fever is one of them.
The coronavirus has not reached South Africa but it probably will. Don't take chances and seek help if you have the symptoms. A high fever is one of them.
Image: 123RF/ginasanders

After the scare on Thursday that there were two suspected cases of coronavirus in KwaZulu-Natal, the deadly outbreak hit a bit close to home. Luckily, after investigating, the department of health said that tests had “dispelled” any sign of the virus on home shores.

However, with the coronavirus spreading around the world at an alarming rate — there are nearly 31,500 people infected and 638 dead — fears are far from over. They're also being fuelled by fake news.

To set the record straight, we've answered some commonly asked questions about the virus:

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF THE CORONAVIRUS?

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), they include fever and respiratory symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US say symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after one has been exposed to the virus.

Symptoms may vary between mild to extreme with some patients needing emergency care. People of all ages run the risk of being infected but older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions appear to be more vulnerable.

WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOU HAVE THE SYMPTOMS?

That depends on whether you've travelled to China, or been in close contact with someone who has and also has these symptoms, says WHO.

If you have, they advise that you seek medical care early; in severe cases infection may lead to severe acute respiratory syndrome, pneumonia, kidney failure and even death.

What it's like to be trapped on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship

Holidaymakers have taken to social media to share stories about their confinement aboard the quarantined cruise liner, the Diamond Princess
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

If you haven't and you have only mild respiratory symptoms, WHO recommends you "carefully practise basic respiratory and hand hygiene and stay home until you have  recovered, if possible".

If in doubt, go to a health-care facility.

WILL I HAVE TO GO TO A SPECIFIC HOSPITAL TO BE TREATED? 

Hospitals around the country have prepared isolation rooms to treat patients who are suspected of having the coronavirus.

The department of health has also declared the following hospitals as centres to isolate and treat people who may contract the virus:

  • Polokwane Hospital in Limpopo;
  • Rob Ferreira Hospital in Mpumalanga;
  • Charlotte Maxeke, Steve Biko and Tembisa hospitals in Gauteng;
  • Grace Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal;
  • Klerksdorp Hospital in the North West;
  • Kimberly Hospital in the Northern Cape;
  • Pelonomi Hospital in the Free State;
  • Livingstone Hospital in the Eastern Cape; and
  • Tygerberg Hospital in the Western Cape.

This is not to say other health facilities will not be able to help people who show symptoms. It is recommended that you seek help if you suspect you may be infected.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Two 'suspected' cases of coronavirus in KZN have been 'dispelled': KZN health

Two suspected cases of the deadly coronavirus were investigated in KwaZulu-Natal - but shortly after confirming the two incidents, the health ...
News
22 hours ago

At least coronavirus has done one good thing – it could save the pangolin

The spread of the coronavirus has taken an unexpected positive turn for animals such as the pangolin – the most trafficked animal in the world – with ...
News
1 day ago

Witty coronavirus cruise ship 'prisoner' becomes a social media star

Captain, bring me a whisky — passenger David Abel's updates from a ship quarantined off the coast of Japan have the internet in stitches
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. That's not our maggot-infested chicken, says KFC Food
  2. No fairytale end for lion cub snatched by baboon Lifestyle
  3. Some of the best & worst dressed celebs at Somhale's white wedding The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. MORE of the best and worst dressed celebs at Somhale's wedding extravaganza The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Best & worst dressed celebs at the Sun Met 2020 The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?