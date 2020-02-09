Could sex be the next thing our wellness-obsessed society gives up?

Zoe Strimpel on the dawning of the celibacy revolution

There seems to be a sex overload in many places around the world, and it stems from the fact that it's packaged as one of the most important pillars of modern life: used to sell products, choose partners and define ourselves.



It oozes from the internet, is all over the news and pervades the millions of dating apps demanding this or that sexual style or niche practice. ..