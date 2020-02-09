Isn't it romantic? Why online porn viewing tends to dip on Valentine's Day

Paula Stephanie Andropoulous has a few theories

Porn, porn. In all likelihood, you know far more about it than you'd care to admit, and far less than you can possibly fathom. It's erotic junk food. It's a holistic sexual supplement. It's disgusting. It's empowering. It's sexist (it is.) It's subversive (is it?) It is, whatever else it is, an indomitable outpost of human self-expression.



Contemporary pornography is techne gone awry, its patron saint not Valentine but a whip-wielding muse who implants the idea of Doctor, Doctor: Part III, Varsity Edition into the fecund mind of some would-be Scorsese the very instant he starts toying with the idea of cutting his losses and going back to grad school...