Just binged on junk food? Blame your friend's Facebook posts

New UK research has found we tend to eat more healthy foods, or conversely more unhealthy food, if we see our friends doing the same on social media.

Carried out by researchers at Aston University, the new study recruited 369 university students and asked them to report their body mass index (BMI) as well as their daily consumption of fruit, vegetables, 'energy-dense snacks' and sugary drinks.

They were also asked to estimate how often their Facebook peers ate these foods on a daily basis.

The findings, published in the scientific journal Appetite, showed that the participants ate an extra fifth of a portion of fruit and vegetables for every portion of fruit and veg that they thought their Facebook friends were eating.

In other words, if they thought that their friends were eating their 'five a day' of fruit and vegetables, then they were likely to eat an extra portion themselves.