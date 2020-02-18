How many sexual partners you've had may impact your cancer risk

New research has found that having 10 or more sexual partners in a lifetime appears to be linked to a higher incidence of being diagnosed with cancer.

Carried out by researchers from Canada, Vienna, Italy, the UK, and Turkey, the new study looked at data gathered from the English Longitudinal Study of Ageing (Elsa), which followed a nationally representative sample of 2,537 men and 3,185 women age 50 and over living in England.

The participants were asked how many sexual partners they had had during their lifetime, with the answers categorized as 0-1; 2-4; 5-9; and 10 or more sexual partners.

The participants were also asked to rate their own health including any long-term conditions, and provide information on their age, ethnicity, marital status, household income, smoking status, physical activity levels, and any depressive symptoms.

The findings, published online in the journal BMJ Sexual & Reproductive Health, showed that there was a statistically significant association between the number of lifetime sexual partners and a cancer diagnosis among both men and women.

More specifically, men who reported 2-4 lifetime sexual partners were 57 % more likely to have been diagnosed with cancer than those who reported 0-1, while those who reported 10 or more partners were 69% more likely to have received a cancer diagnosis.