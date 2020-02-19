Want to age well and stay sharp? Eating a Mediterranean diet could help

New European research has found that following the Mediterranean diet later in life appears to promote “healthy” gut bacteria which has been linked to reduced frailty and cognitive decline.

Led by researchers at University College Cork, Ireland, along with a team of researchers from across Europe, the new study looked at 612 participants aged 65 to 79 living in France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, and the UK.

For the study, the researchers asked 289 of the subjects to follow their usual diet for a period of 12 months, and 323 of the subjects to follow a Mediterranean diet for 12 months, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, olive oil and fish and low in red meat and saturated fats, and was specially tailored to meet the needs of older people (known as the NU-AGE diet).

The researchers also analysed the participants' gut microbiome before and after the 12 months.