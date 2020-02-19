WATCH | Yes, 'beer goggles' really do exist, says study

If you're heading out to have a few drinks tonight, you might be interested to know that a new study has found that the popular joke about "having beer goggles," which is when we find people more attractive when we're drunk, may actually be true.

Carried out by psychologists from Edge Hill University, the new study recruited 129 heterosexual university students and asked them to carry out a computer-based test.

Unlike previous studies on the effects of alcohol, the test was conducted in the bars and pubs around the university campus rather than a lab setting, and participants were not asked to self-report on who they found attractive, which can produce inconsistent results, but were instead asked to complete a test on a computer while either drunk or sober.

This test involved indicating whether the letter "T" on the screen was the correct way round, or upside down, while ignoring photos of attractive and unattractive faces which popped up on the screen at the same time.

The findings, published this week in Psychology of Addictive Behaviors, showed that the sober participants were more distracted by attractive faces, while the drunk participants were equally distracted by both the attractive and unattractive faces.