Health & Sex

How close are we to getting a vaccine for the coronavirus?

21 February 2020 - 12:59 By AFP Relaxnews
Officials say China could start clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine in late April.
Officials say China could start clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine in late April.
Image: STR/AFP

China could start clinical trials for a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus around late April, an official said on Friday.

Public and private researchers around the world have been working to develop treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 virus that first emerged in central China in December. More than 2,200 people have died and more than 75,000 have been infected by it in China. Another 11 people have died abroad, with some 1,100 infections in around 25 countries.

"Several research teams are trying different techniques to develop a potential vaccine, and the earliest vaccine is expected to be submitted for clinical trials around late April," Xu Nanping, science and technology vice minister, told a press briefing.

China's vaccine development and research is currently "basically in step with other countries", he said.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday it could take a year or longer for a vaccine to become available.

"The vaccine could be for the long term because it could take 12-18 months, and this is like preparing for the worst situation," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

China is using five different approaches to develop a vaccine to curb the spread of the virus, said Zeng Yixin, deputy director of China's national health commission.

These include using inactivated coronavirus to produce a vaccine, using genetic engineering to mass-produce proteins that could act as antigens for the novel coronavirus or modifying existing vaccines for influenza, Zeng said.

"At present, some projects have entered the stage of animal testing," he said.

Scientists in the US announced on Wednesday they had created the first 3D atomic-scale map of the part of the novel coronavirus that attaches to and infects human cells, a critical step toward developing vaccines and treatments.

Will you die from the coronavirus? Study reveals who is most at risk

Most people infected by the new coronavirus in China have mild symptoms, with older patients and those with underlying conditions most at risk from ...
Lifestyle
2 days ago

While these developments are heartening, Rob Grenfell and Trevor Drew of Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation believe WHO's timeline for a coronavirus vaccine is accurate.

In an article on The Conversation, they explain why: "If a vaccine is found to be safe and effective [in human clinical trials], it will need to pass the necessary regulatory approvals. A cost-effective way of making the vaccine will also need to be in place before the final vaccine is ready for delivery.

"Each of these steps in the vaccine development pipeline faces potential challenges. Finding ways to overcome these challenges will take time." 

Additional reporting by staff reporter

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

SA one of African countries 'most at risk of importing coronavirus'

SA is one of three African countries at greatest risk of importing coronavirus from China, according to a modelling study published on Wednesday in ...
News
1 day ago

Coronavirus symptoms - and what to do if you have them

After the scare on Thursday that there were two suspected cases of coronavirus in KwaZulu-Natal, the deadly outbreak hit a bit close to home.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Whoa! Jackie Chan offers R2m reward for coronavirus cure

Jackie Chan has offered a reward of 1 million yuan (about R2m) for the development of a coronavirus antidote
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Best and worst dressed A-listers on the #SONA2020 red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Zozi Tunzi's best and worst looks from her Miss Universe homecoming tour The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Miss Universe Zozi Tunzi 'declares' Nando's the best chicken in the world Food
  4. Will you die from the coronavirus? Study reveals who is most at risk Health & Sex
  5. Death of a humble waiter stirs Twitter hearts Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Dudu Myeni tells her side of the SAA story: 5 points from her first day of ...
#SonaDebate2020: 4 key moments from day one in parliament.