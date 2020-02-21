How close are we to getting a vaccine for the coronavirus?
China could start clinical trials for a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus around late April, an official said on Friday.
Public and private researchers around the world have been working to develop treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 virus that first emerged in central China in December. More than 2,200 people have died and more than 75,000 have been infected by it in China. Another 11 people have died abroad, with some 1,100 infections in around 25 countries.
"Several research teams are trying different techniques to develop a potential vaccine, and the earliest vaccine is expected to be submitted for clinical trials around late April," Xu Nanping, science and technology vice minister, told a press briefing.
China's vaccine development and research is currently "basically in step with other countries", he said.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday it could take a year or longer for a vaccine to become available.
"The vaccine could be for the long term because it could take 12-18 months, and this is like preparing for the worst situation," said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
China is using five different approaches to develop a vaccine to curb the spread of the virus, said Zeng Yixin, deputy director of China's national health commission.
These include using inactivated coronavirus to produce a vaccine, using genetic engineering to mass-produce proteins that could act as antigens for the novel coronavirus or modifying existing vaccines for influenza, Zeng said.
"At present, some projects have entered the stage of animal testing," he said.
Scientists in the US announced on Wednesday they had created the first 3D atomic-scale map of the part of the novel coronavirus that attaches to and infects human cells, a critical step toward developing vaccines and treatments.
While these developments are heartening, Rob Grenfell and Trevor Drew of Australia's Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation believe WHO's timeline for a coronavirus vaccine is accurate.
In an article on The Conversation, they explain why: "If a vaccine is found to be safe and effective [in human clinical trials], it will need to pass the necessary regulatory approvals. A cost-effective way of making the vaccine will also need to be in place before the final vaccine is ready for delivery.
"Each of these steps in the vaccine development pipeline faces potential challenges. Finding ways to overcome these challenges will take time."
• Additional reporting by staff reporter