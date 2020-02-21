How close are we to getting a vaccine for the coronavirus?

China could start clinical trials for a potential vaccine for the novel coronavirus around late April, an official said on Friday.

Public and private researchers around the world have been working to develop treatments and vaccines to combat the COVID-19 virus that first emerged in central China in December. More than 2,200 people have died and more than 75,000 have been infected by it in China. Another 11 people have died abroad, with some 1,100 infections in around 25 countries.

"Several research teams are trying different techniques to develop a potential vaccine, and the earliest vaccine is expected to be submitted for clinical trials around late April," Xu Nanping, science and technology vice minister, told a press briefing.

China's vaccine development and research is currently "basically in step with other countries", he said.