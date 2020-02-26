The more milk you drink, the higher your breast cancer risk could be

New US research has found that drinking even a moderate amount of dairy milk appears to be linked to an increased risk of breast cancer in women.

Carried out by researchers at Loma Linda University Health, the new study looked at 52,795 women with an average age of 57.1 years and evaluated their diets using measures such as food frequency questionnaires.

The women also completed a questionnaire at the start of the study which asked questions about health factors such as family history of breast cancer, physical activity level, alcohol consumption, hormonal and other medication use, and breast cancer screening.

All of the women were cancer-free at the start of the study and were followed for nearly eight years.

The findings, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, showed that higher intakes of dairy milk were associated with a higher risk of breast cancer, when adjusted for soy intake, compared to low or no milk consumption.