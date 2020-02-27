Commitment phobes and clingy baes are likely to be bad with money

People with “insecure attachment orientations” have low levels of satisfaction with their romantic relationships and may also have greater difficulties managing their finances, a new American study shows.

People who experience difficulties in romantic relationships caused by high attachment avoidance, which makes them very reluctant to sacrifice their independence, or attachment anxiety, which makes them appear clingy (two extremes of attachment orientation that are defined as “insecure”) are more likely to suffer from low life satisfaction, says the study published in the Journal of Family and Economic Issues.

The 635 young adults in romantic relationships who participated in the study were given a questionnaire about their general wellbeing, and specifically about their romantic relationships and finances.

Analysis of their responses showed that the insecure attachment orientations mentioned above (high attachment anxiety or attachment avoidance) were generally associated with low levels of satisfaction with their lives and relationships.

More surprisingly, the survey also indicated that people suffering from attachment anxiety are not good at managing their money “responsibly” and are usually aware of it.