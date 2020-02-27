Health & Sex

Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela steps into the limelight as a porn star

27 February 2020 - 13:01 By Busang Senne
Mikaela Spielberg's parents, Kate Capshaw and Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg, are reportedly 'intrigued', but 'not upset' by her decision to enter the sex-work industry.
Image: VALERIE MACON / AFP

Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, announced last week that she is interested in a career in sex work as a “self-producer adult entertainer” and erotic dancer.

According to The Standard, Mikaela is following in her family's footsteps as a performer in the entertainment biz and said she had started producing solo pornographic videos under the name Sugar Rush.

The 23-year-old told her parents and fiancé about her new career path after realising “there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual”.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalise on my body. Frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body. And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul,” Mikaela told The Sun in an interview about her reasons for wanting to enter the sex-work industry.

The aspiring entertainer has plans to obtain her sex-worker licence in Tennessee, where she lives.

