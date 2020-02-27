Steven Spielberg's daughter Mikaela steps into the limelight as a porn star
Mikaela Spielberg, daughter of acclaimed director Steven Spielberg, announced last week that she is interested in a career in sex work as a “self-producer adult entertainer” and erotic dancer.
According to The Standard, Mikaela is following in her family's footsteps as a performer in the entertainment biz and said she had started producing solo pornographic videos under the name Sugar Rush.
The 23-year-old told her parents and fiancé about her new career path after realising “there is no shame in having a fascination with this industry and wanting to do something that is safe, sane, consensual”.
“I got really tired of not being able to capitalise on my body. Frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body. And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul,” Mikaela told The Sun in an interview about her reasons for wanting to enter the sex-work industry.
The aspiring entertainer has plans to obtain her sex-worker licence in Tennessee, where she lives.
View this post on Instagram
Throw back to one of my first and only photo sets 😭🙏🏼. This was the only insta safe one and it’s also my fav ❣️. Also I’m super proud of the necklace because it was the first piece of jewelry I bought with my own finances 💯💯💯. Also where are y’all getting those cool censorship stickers at ? Also if you say me having my body on display is disrespectful to my family I will quite literally yeet you into the sun. I just noticed the tag btw 🤣 #swerfsnotwelcomehere #18plusonly #celebrateyourbody #amatuermodel #perfectlyimperfect #plussizelingerie #plussize #thicc #18plus #uniquefeatures #tryingmybesteveryday #pinup