'Vaginarium of Dreams' to push gender buttons
08 March 2020 - 00:00
Most people have trouble saying the word out loud but a group of eight women are willing to put their money where their mouth is with a 3m slide, a blinking sex organ and a giant pink tent.
Come April, AfrikaBurn festival-goers can slide down an extravagant vagina slide made of timber and plywood with an LED display representing the clitoris, which will light up when a button is pushed by the slider...
