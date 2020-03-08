'Vaginarium of Dreams' to push gender buttons

Most people have trouble saying the word out loud but a group of eight women are willing to put their money where their mouth is with a 3m slide, a blinking sex organ and a giant pink tent.



Come April, AfrikaBurn festival-goers can slide down an extravagant vagina slide made of timber and plywood with an LED display representing the clitoris, which will light up when a button is pushed by the slider...