Health & Sex

EXPLAINED | Coronavirus: Pandemic declaration, what it means and why you should care

Here is what you need to know

12 March 2020 - 10:07 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a global pandemic. File Photo.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a global pandemic. File Photo.
Image: Nhac NGUYEN / AFP

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the declaration was a call to action for everyone, everywhere.

The deadly Covid-19 has rapidly spread worldwide from China.

Here is what you need to know.

High death, infection numbers

Ghebreyesus said the number of deaths and affected countries outside China over the past weeks indicated that world leaders were failing to act quickly or drastically enough to contain the spread of the deadly outbreak.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher.

“The challenge for many countries who are now dealing with large Covid-19 clusters or community transmission is not whether they can do the same, it’s whether they will.”

Why it took so long to declare Covid-19 a pandemic?

According to Ghebreyesus, inaction was among the reasons for the timing of the declaration.

“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

“We have therefore assessed that Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” he said.

The coronavirus is considered most dangerous for the elderly and those with underlying health conditions. Patients from Spain, Italy and Denmark who have recovered from the virus share their experiences.

Why should you care?

Ghebreyesus urged countries to care, but not panic.

There are now more than 118,000 cases in 114 countries and more than 4,000 people have died.

“We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus and we have never before seen a pandemic that can be controlled at the same time. WHO has been in full response mode since we were notified of the first cases,” Ghebreyesus said.

“Pandemic is not a word to use lightly or carelessly. It is a word that, if misused, can cause unreasonable fear or unjustified acceptance that the fight is over, leading to unnecessary suffering and death.”

Can the pandemic change?

All countries can still change the course of the pandemic, said Ghebreyesus.

He said countries must strike a fine balance between protecting health, minimising economic and social disruption, and respecting human rights.

“If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilise their people in the response, those with a handful of Covid-19 cases can prevent those cases becoming clusters, and those clusters becoming community transmission.

“Even those countries with community transmission or large clusters can turn the tide on this coronavirus. Several countries have demonstrated that this virus can be suppressed and controlled,” he said.

MORE

WATCH | Coughs upset taxi passengers amid coronavirus fears

Public transport users are becoming increasingly cautious about the coronavirus.
News
1 day ago

R75 surgical masks selling for R2,000 amid coronavirus outbreak

As retailers battle to stock shelves with hygiene products amid the spread of coronavirus in SA, face masks have been selling online for R2,000 - ...
News
2 days ago

Six more coronavirus infections in SA, bringing total to 13

The health ministry on Wednesday confirmed six more cases of coronavirus in SA
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Brave squirrel mom outsmarts deadly cobra, sending it slithering back ... Travel
  2. Tom Hanks and wife ‘fine’ after being diagnosed with coronavirus Lifestyle
  3. 'It resonated with so many people': Cast reflects on Isidingo legacy as soapie ... Lifestyle
  4. Cape Town among world's worst 30 cities for time wasted in traffic jams Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | Zozi Tunzi serves a 'lil sass' on International Women's Day Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Ramaphosa sends off SANDF: Wuhan repatriation of South Africans begins