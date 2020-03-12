EXPLAINED | Coronavirus: Pandemic declaration, what it means and why you should care

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared coronavirus a global pandemic.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the declaration was a call to action for everyone, everywhere.

The deadly Covid-19 has rapidly spread worldwide from China.

Here is what you need to know.

High death, infection numbers

Ghebreyesus said the number of deaths and affected countries outside China over the past weeks indicated that world leaders were failing to act quickly or drastically enough to contain the spread of the deadly outbreak.

“In the days and weeks ahead, we expect to see the number of cases, the number of deaths and the number of affected countries climb even higher.

“The challenge for many countries who are now dealing with large Covid-19 clusters or community transmission is not whether they can do the same, it’s whether they will.”

Why it took so long to declare Covid-19 a pandemic?

According to Ghebreyesus, inaction was among the reasons for the timing of the declaration.

“WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction.

“We have therefore assessed that Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic,” he said.