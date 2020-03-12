Letting your baby 'cry it out' won't negatively affect their development

While many parents have their own view on whether to leave their babies to cry or whether to soothe them straight away, a new UK study has found that leaving infants to “cry it out” from birth up to 18 months doesn't have negative effects.

Carried out by researchers at the University of Warwick, the new study followed 178 infants and their mothers over a period of 18 months to investigate the hotly debated topic of whether parents should intervene immediately when their baby starts to cry.

During the study, the researchers assessed whether mothers intervened straight away or not using a maternal report, which was completed when babies were three, six and 18 months old. The babies' cry duration was also assessed at term and at age three and 18 months.

The researchers also recorded the mothers' playtime with her baby and assessed attachment at 18 months.

The findings, published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry, showed that leaving babies to cry from birth appeared to make little difference to their behaviour, development or attachment to their parents by the time they had reached 18 months.

In fact, the babies who were left to cry it out a few times, particularly around the age of three months, actually appeared to cry less and for a shorter length of time at 18 months.