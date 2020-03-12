No, they're not the same thing! How coronavirus differs from flu

Aches and pains, sore throat, fever — although they may feel similar to those suffering from their symptoms, the novel coronavirus is not the same as the seasonal flu, experts stressed Wednesday.

Here's how the two differ:

MORTALITY

Covid-19, the illness caused by coronavirus, proves deadly in around 3.5% of confirmed cases.

While this is not the same as its mortality rate, given many people may be infected but not realise it, it is significantly higher than seasonal flu, which typically kills 0.1% of patients.

“There is still considerable uncertainty around the fatality rates of Covid-19 and it likely varies depending on the quality of local health care,” said Francois Balloux, professor of Computational Systems Biology at University College London.

“That said, it is around 2%t on average, which is about 20 times higher than for the seasonal flu lineages currently in circulation.”