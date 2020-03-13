Indian amputee's new arms adapt to her body

When amputee Shreya Siddanagowder was offered new hands, the Indian student didn't hesitate -- even though they were big, dark and hairy, and once belonged to a man.

Now though, not only have her new hands become more slender, they have also changed colour to match her skin tone, mystifying the doctors who carried out the rare 13-hour transplant.

"The donor was a tall man with big spindly fingers," Siddanagowder's mother Suma told AFP by phone from their home in Pune in western India.

"Now nobody can make out that they are a man's hands... She has even started wearing jewellery and nail varnish."

Siddanagowder's life was turned upside down in 2016 when, aged 18, she was involved in a bus accident that crushed both her arms.

A delay in getting first aid meant that both her hands had to be amputated below the elbow.

Only 200 successful hand transplants have taken place worldwide -- including nine in India -- since the first in the United States in 1999 on a man whose left lower limb had been blown off by a firework.