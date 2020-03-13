Health & Sex

WATCH | How to know if you should be tested for coronavirus

13 March 2020 - 10:53 By Deepa Kesa

As of Thursday March 12 2020, the coronavirus had infected more than 130,000 people and killed more than 4,700 worldwide.

The symptoms of Covid-19 (as the illness caused bu coronavirus is called) can be similar to those of the common cold or flu.

Symptoms that warrant further testing include shortness of breath, a high, persistent fever, and being unable to eat or drink.

Difficulty in breathing may be an indication of the virus, but not if it is attributed to heavy smoking or anxiety attacks.

Age is also an important factor, as individuals aged 55 or older tend to have a sharper decline in health once infected.

To avoid contracting the virus, limit your exposure to other people and keep your immune system as prepped as possible.

Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze and regularly wash your hands for at least 20 seconds.

