Outbreak
Coronavirus: Sanitising goo flies off the shelves in SA shops
15 March 2020 - 00:00
While the world has gone crazy over single- and double-ply toilet paper in the face of Covid-19, South Africans are clearing the shelves of hand sanitisers, disinfectants and cleaning products.
South African supermarkets have been under the whip to keep up with the demand for all things sanitary...
