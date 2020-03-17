C-sections may be safer for babies whose moms have coronavirus

Chinese scientists have found that the coronavirus does not appear to be transmitted from pregnant mothers to newborns at birth.

Researchers at Huazhong University of Science and Technology studied four women who gave birth at Union Hospital in Wuhan, China, while infected with Covid-19.

All of the babies were isolated in neonatal intensive care units and fed formula after they were born. None went on to develop any of the serious symptoms associated with the coronavirus, such as fever or cough.

Three of the four babies also tested negative for the respiratory infection, which is tested using a throat swab. The mother of the fourth child did not give permission for her child to undergo the test.