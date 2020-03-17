Reading, making model rockets: astronaut's guide to surviving Covid-19 lockdown

French spaceman Thomas Pesquet, who knows perhaps better than anyone else in France what it's like to live in tight, quarantined quarters, has created a Twitter tutorial on how to survive a lockdown.

As of noon Tuesday, France follows in the footsteps of Italy and Spain and will be put under a strict lockdown for at least 15 days.

In France, there is perhaps no one more qualified to school the public on how to coexist peaceably with others in tight quarters — with no escape hatch — than astronaut Pesquet.

His first tip (the video is in French but it doesn't take a rocketman to figure it out) is to do some digital decluttering.