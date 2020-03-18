Hand sanitiser sold out? Don't try make your own, cautions expert

Ordinary soap will do the trick, but it is recommended you wash your hands with warm, soapy water for at least 20 seconds. Dr Louw added that an easy guideline for children is to encourage them to sing Happy Birthday to the end when they wash their hands.

There are also points during the course of the day at which it is recommended you wash your hands, such as when you’ve been to the toilet, before preparing or eating food, if you’ve been in contact with anyone showing signs of respiratory infection, for children after coming home from school, after you’ve used public transport or when you’ve shared equipment in the workplace.

“Whenever you think of it, do it,” said Louw.

As for resorting to making hand sanitiser, Tomson warned against this. She said there were many different recipes out there, and not all of them safe.

“Many involve mixing potentially harmful chemicals together, while others will result in an ineffective preparation that may not kill pathogens. I'd be very cautious in trying to mix my own sanitiser, especially in this day and age of fake news and misinformation.”