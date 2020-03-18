Health & Sex

WATCH | 'Scrubs' throwback clip on the importance of social distancing goes viral

18 March 2020 - 10:08 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The throwback clip from the American comedy series 'Scrubs' explains the importance of social distancing.
Image: Screenshot

In the wake of social distancing, a throwback clip from the US comedy series Scrubs, explaining its importance, has gone viral.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged social distancing, banning gathering and events of more than 100 people as Covid-19 continues to spread.

In the 2006 clip of the episode titled “My Cabbage”, Dr Kelso (played by Ken Jenkins) can be seen explaining to the janitor that infection was the number one cause of death in a hospital.

“Infection can start with a simple sneeze, and then a handshake, perhaps an accidental collision, then a simple touch on the shoulder and just like that you have a patient in trouble.”

Watch the video below:

While explaining, the show illustrates a boy sneezing into his hands and his mom wiping his nose with a tissue.

Her hand turns green, implying that the germs have spread to her hand. She then shakes a doctor's hand, who in turn drops papers that are picked up by a nurse, who then touches a patient on her shoulder.

At the end of the episode, an intern nicknamed “Cabbage” can be seen innocently picking up a discarded glove off the floor and throwing it into a bin.

His hand then begins to turn green and he goes to say goodbye to a patient who's been discharged. After he shakes her hand, she touches her face and it begins to turn green.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), social distancing is maintaining at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

“When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the Covid-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.”

