WATCH | 'Scrubs' throwback clip on the importance of social distancing goes viral

In the wake of social distancing, a throwback clip from the US comedy series Scrubs, explaining its importance, has gone viral.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged social distancing, banning gathering and events of more than 100 people as Covid-19 continues to spread.

In the 2006 clip of the episode titled “My Cabbage”, Dr Kelso (played by Ken Jenkins) can be seen explaining to the janitor that infection was the number one cause of death in a hospital.

“Infection can start with a simple sneeze, and then a handshake, perhaps an accidental collision, then a simple touch on the shoulder and just like that you have a patient in trouble.”

Watch the video below: