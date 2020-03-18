Wearing a mask, gloves won't stop spread of coronavirus, say experts

Wearing masks and gloves as a precaution against coronavirus is ineffective, unnecessary for the vast majority of people, and may even spread infections faster, experts have said.

While near-total lockdowns have been imposed in Italy, Spain and now France, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) advice has remained unchanged since the start of the global outbreak: wash your hands, don't touch your face, and keep your distance.

WHO says it is advisable to wear a protective mask in public if you suspect you are infected or someone you are caring for is, in which case the advice is to stay home whenever possible.

"There are limits to how a mask can protect you from being infected and we've said the most important thing everyone can do is wash your hands, keep your hands away from your face, observe very precise hygiene," said WHO's emergencies director Mike Ryan.