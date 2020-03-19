Health & Sex

Swap joints for edibles during Covid-19 pandemic, says cannabis advocate

19 March 2020 - 14:31 By AFP
Cannabis advocate pushes for a change in marijuana smokes habits during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: 123RF/Dmitry Tishchenko

To avoid spreading the coronavirus, marijuana smokers should avoid sharing joints and should favour edible products, a US cannabis industry figure has advised.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Erik Altieri of NORML, a major pro-cannabis lobby, said: “As long as cultures have consumed cannabis, the practice of sharing a joint among friends has been a common social practice, but given what we know about Covid-19 and its transmission, it would be mindful during this time to halt this behaviour."

He also called on users to not share the various tools they might use to smoke marijuana — including bongs, water pipes or vaping pens — and to clean them with disinfectant gel.

“Further, because Covid-19 is a respiratory illness, some may wish to limit or avoid their exposure to combustive smoke — as this can put undue stress and strain on the lungs,” the statement said.

“The use of edibles or tinctures can eliminate smoke exposure entirely,” Altieri added.

