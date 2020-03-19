Should you throw in the towel? To gym or not to gym in the time of Covid-19

You'd imagine it would be difficult to practice social distancing at a gym, but Planet Fitness has a plan:

They have reduced the numbers of attendees at their group classes;

They're limiting numbers to 100 members in the club per hour on a first come, first served basis; and

They are moving equipment out of clubs to ensure the required distance between members who are training can be maintained

Planet Fitness also included tips on how members can protect themselves while using the facilities. This includes using training gloves and making sure to only touch one's own water bottle.

Want to freeze your membership in an attempt to help flatten the curve? “Should members wish to put a freeze on their membership, we do have policies in place as per their contracts. This is dealt with case by case.”

VIVA GYMS

Attempts to contact Viva Gyms' communications head, Roddy Williams, were unsuccessful. Instead, it has issued a social media post as its official statement regarding its position on gym safety.

A social media user responded to this statement with a request to freeze their membership. Viva Gyms agreed, but said that this could only be done “for medical or travel reasons”, that they'd need to provide proof of this and would be charged R100.