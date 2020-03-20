Getting married amid outbreak is 'irresponsible', warn wedding planners

With more than 200 cases of Covid-19 recorded in SA on Friday, local wedding planners said getting married may be a very irresponsible thing do, even though this advice will means more loss of business.

Johannesburg-based wedding planner Precious Thamaga said she had advised clients to postpone their celebrations to limit the spread of the virus and avoid disappointments.

“I decided to be proactive and contacted clients who had bookings. I advised they postpone to later dates because going ahead would be irresponsible and put people’s lives in jeopardy,” she said.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma on Wednesday announced the gazette on the regulations issued in terms of section 27(2) of the Disaster Management Act.

Part of the regulations assert that gatherings with 100 people (and more) are prohibited: “An enforcement officer must, where a gathering takes place, order the persons at the gathering to disperse immediately; and if they refuse to disperse, take appropriate action, which may, subject to the criminal procedure act, include arrest and detention.”