Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike

Picture the scene: a sickly young man lies prone on his bed. The mask on his face is doing little to stop the coronavirus from running amok with his immune system. His prospects look grim.

While he groans, a nurse walks in. She doesn’t look like stereotypical nurses look and her nursing uniform seems a lot shorter than regulation length. Apparently she has the cure for his disease.

What follows next are visuals that require a porn banjo for the soundtrack.

This is a real scene from a real clip on the popular adult entertainment website Pornhub, which in some countries has seen a massive spike in coronavirus-related searches since Covid-19 decided to take Aladdin up on his offer of being shown the world.