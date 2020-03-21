You've been keeping your hands clean, but what about your smartphone?

A breeding ground for bacteria at the best of times, smartphones, tablets and laptops need to be cleaned now more than ever to help limit the spread of the disease.

All you need is a couple of lint-free cloths: a damp one to wipe your devices down, and a second one to dry them afterwards.

When cleaning your smartphone, be sure to take care of the whole device, not just the screen. The first step is to remove the protective cover and clean it thoroughly. Then clean the front, back and edges of the phone.