You've been keeping your hands clean, but what about your smartphone?

21 March 2020 - 08:00 By AFP Relaxnews
Take care not to rub too hard when cleaning the screens of your devices as these are easily damaged.
Image: iStock/djedzura via AFP Relaxnews

A breeding ground for bacteria at the best of times, smartphones, tablets and laptops need to be cleaned now more than ever to help limit the spread of the disease.

All you need is a couple of lint-free cloths: a damp one to wipe your devices down, and a second one to dry them afterwards.

When cleaning your smartphone, be sure to take care of the whole device, not just the screen. The first step is to remove the protective cover and clean it thoroughly. Then clean the front, back and edges of the phone.

Hand sanitiser sold out? Don't try to make your own, cautions expert

The spread of coronavirus and the measures government has taken to prevent a full-on outbreak in SA have caused some people to enter panic mode.
2 days ago

A small amount of soap or alcohol-based solution (but less than 70% alcohol, even if it is in the form of wipes) can also be used. However be careful to avoid household cleaning or other chemical products.

Care must also be taken not to let any liquid into the openings of the device, whether it be the audio output, the charging connector or around the buttons.

As a general rule, switch electronic devices off before cleaning, and, with regard to laptops, don't forget to clean the screen as well as the keyboard.

Avoid rubbing too hard when cleaning the screens of your gadgets as these are easily damaged and scratched.

Finally, bear in mind that you should really clean your phone or computer again if they are handled by other people.

