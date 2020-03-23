Avoid fake news: you can now WhatsApp WHO for Covid-19 updates

The World Heath Organisation (WHO) has launched a WhatsApp service that uses a chatbot to instantly answer your Covid-19 queries.

The service, called the WHO Health Alert, has been designed to "answer questions from the public about Coronavirus, and to give prompt, reliable and official information 24 hours a day, worldwide."

The chatbot can be reached at +41 22 501 76 55 on WhatsApp, and you can start the conversation by messaging "hi".