Will it come back? Experts weigh in on aftermath of Covid-19

China could so far have "experienced a herald wave, to use terminology borrowed from those who study tsunamis, and is the big wave still to come?" he wrote.

To understand the complexity of how epidemics evolve it is necessary to go back to the post World War I period, when in three waves the Spanish Flu killed nearly 50 million people — more than the Great War itself.

Then it disappeared.

The question of why has tormented mathematicians. In the late 1920's Scotland's William Ogilvy Kermack and Anderson Gray McKendrick developed models in a bid to understand the dynamics of epidemics.

IMMUNITY THRESHOLD

Kermack and McKendrick discovered that an epidemic does not end because it runs out of vulnerable people, but because as the number of infections increases a so-called "herd immunity" threshold is reached.

"Herd immunity is the proportion of people immunised against the virus (either through infection or vaccination when it exists) that needs to be achieved to stop any risk of resurgence", said Flahault, head of Geneva University's Institute of Global Health.

That proportion depends on the ease with which the virus is transmitted from an infected to a healthy person.

The more contagious the disease, the higher the number of immunised people has to be to stop it in its tracks.