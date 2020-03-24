Are there any immune-boosting foods you should eat to ward off Covid-19?

Covid-19 has turned the world upside down. To make matters worse, there is still no anti-viral agent available to guard you against contracting the disease.

While improving your immune system as much as you can will not prevent you catching the coronavirus, the disease is hitting those who have weakened immune systems harder.

With that in mind, we asked three experts if there are specific foods that bolster immune systems. Here are their responses:

DR SUSAN LOUW

Medical practitioner and hematopathologist at the National Health Laboratory Service

Not really. A mixed and balanced diet is advocated. I’m not even a firm believer in taking vitamin supplements.

Boosting your immunity by vaccinating against the normal flu could trigger a response in the immune system to ward off illness. It will protect you against flu and stimulate your system so it can ward off infection.