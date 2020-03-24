Here's how high-risk people can still have 'normal' days during Covid-19 outbreak

While most of us know that Covid-19 can affect seniors more seriously, it can also cause more serious complications for other vulnerable people in the population, such as those with other underlying health conditions.

To help people in these higher risk categories stay informed and protect themselves, infectious disease specialist Alan Taege, MD from Cleveland Clinic, Mary Tinetti, MD, Chief of Geriatrics at Yale and international expert in care for the geriatric population, and Richard Marottoli, MD, MPH, the medical director of the Dorothy Adler Geriatric Assessment Center at Yale New Haven Hospital, have released their advice and answers to some common questions and concerns.

Seniors over the age of 60, and particularly over age 70, are at highest risk for death or severe illness with Covid-19, say Drs. Tinetti and Marottoli.