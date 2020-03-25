Health & Sex

'They can cause serious harm': Experts warn against fake Covid-19 cyber cures

Europe's medicines agency urged consumers to only use registered online pharmacies when buying medication

25 March 2020 - 11:47 By AFP Relaxnews
Medical experts have warned against online treatment claiming to be treatment for coronavirus.
Medical experts have warned against online treatment claiming to be treatment for coronavirus.
Image: 123RF/Jarun Ontakrai

Europe's medicines agency Tuesday warned consumers not buy any online medication claiming to be a treatment for Covid-19, saying doing so could cause serious harm.

The Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency advised online buyers only to use registered online pharmacies when buying medication.

"The EMA is urging the general public not to buy medicines from unauthorised websites and other vendors aiming to exploit fears and concerns during the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus disease," it said in a statement.

"Falsified medicines can cause serious harm... and may contain the wrong or no active ingredient or even harmful substances that should not be in medicines," the EMA said.

"The public is reminded that there are currently no treatments authorised for Covid-19," the agency pointed out, adding "medicines are available for treating symptoms such as fever in line with advice from your doctor or pharmacist."

READ MORE:

Seven coronavirus myths debunked

In SA, spreading fake news about the coronavirus is punishable by a fine or jail
News
1 day ago

Germany now offers drive-through Covid-19 testing, joining US, UK and South Korea

Of the 32 tests carried out at the Gross-Gerau drive-through so far, none have come back positive
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Coronavirus symptoms - and what to do if you have them

After the scare on Thursday that there were two suspected cases of coronavirus in KwaZulu-Natal, the deadly outbreak hit a bit close to home.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

No coronavirus vaccine will be ready before mid-2020, says exec

Moderna Therapeutics is one of several entities involved in an all-out international effort to create a vaccine as soon as possible for the deadly ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call Lifestyle
  2. Gyms cave in, announce temporary closure of facilities during lockdown Health & Sex
  3. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  4. Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Covid-19: report Lifestyle
  5. How this Hoedspruit community rallied together to defeat HIV/Aids Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554