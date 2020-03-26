Health & Sex

Redi Tlhabi takes heat for running lockdown query: 'It was a question, not a demand'

26 March 2020 - 10:47 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Redi Tlhabi has slammed a Twitter user for spreading a 'false narrative' that she was demanding that the rules under SA lockdown should be changed.
Redi Tlhabi has slammed a Twitter user for spreading a 'false narrative' that she was demanding that the rules under SA lockdown should be changed.
Image: Redi Tlhabi

TV and radio personality Redi Tlhabi has faced criticism over her questions on whether running would be allowed during the national lockdown.

She's been accused of privilege, not focusing on real issues and opening gaps for people who want to take chances. Redi is sticking to her guns though, saying that she asked the question, she would adhere to the rules and at no point demanded that running be allowed.

The debate was fuelled after health minister Zweli Mkhize announced there was no problem with jogging, walking the dogs or going to the grocery store during lockdown.

Government flip-flopped and police minister Bheki Cele later said no jogging or walking of dogs would be allowed.

Somehow becoming the “champion” of runners, Redi faced questions on her TL.

You should still be able to walk the dog and jog during lockdown, says Zweli Mkhize

‘There shouldn’t be a problem with that,’ he said, in an interview on SABC television
News
1 day ago

“I'm a citizen and asked a question based on what I saw in some countries on lockdown ... At no point did I demand running be allowed,” she said to a Twitter user, after telling him that she was seeking clarity on the matter.

She said she just wanted to do the right thing and follow the rules.

“Should the rules change and running not be allowed, I'll be the first to spread the word and hang up my running shoes.

“So relax. Go stock up on your carbs, meat and snacks. That's not my drug of choice,” she said.

And then made this critical point about the importance of exercise.

Here's ready throwing the shade right back:

MORE

FAQs about Covid-19 and lockdown

Ten key questions about life under the impending lockdown.
News
1 day ago

Avoid fake news: you can now WhatsApp WHO for Covid-19 updates

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a WhatsApp service that uses a chatbot to instantly answer your queries about Covid-19.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Self-isolating: 8 tips to be as 'normal' as possible

Here are some useful tips to help you live 'normally' amid the coronavirus.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call Lifestyle
  2. Gyms cave in, announce temporary closure of facilities during lockdown Health & Sex
  3. Greta Thunberg says 'it's extremely likely' she had Covid-19 Lifestyle
  4. Light at the end of the tunnel: good news about the coronavirus Health & Sex
  5. Prince Charles self-isolating at home after testing positive for Covid-19 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

No dogs walks, no alcohol, limited transport: Ministers clarify #21DayLockdown
Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus