Whoooo shem! Drama about running, walking dogs lockdown has SA in its feels

Health minister Zweli Mkhize first said jogging and walking dogs would be allowed. Police minister Bheki Cele later said they would not. Apparently the decision was then discussed and it was decided the aim of the lockdown was “to limit movement” and encourage social distancing.

Mzansi is divided on the matter: on the one hand, people have said exercise helps with mental health and keeping the body fit and strong, pointing out that going to the shops is more likely a “hotspot” for the virus during lockdown than running on the road. But others said many would take advantage of the blanket statement, “you can run”, and the streets would suddenly be filled with “runners” who were out for hours.

Check out some of the points:

Pro hitting the road