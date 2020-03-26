Whoooo shem! Drama about running, walking dogs lockdown has SA in its feels
Sjoe! As lockdown regulations were clarified by government on Wednesday, rules about running and walking dogs dominated conversations on social media.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize first said jogging and walking dogs would be allowed. Police minister Bheki Cele later said they would not. Apparently the decision was then discussed and it was decided the aim of the lockdown was “to limit movement” and encourage social distancing.
Mzansi is divided on the matter: on the one hand, people have said exercise helps with mental health and keeping the body fit and strong, pointing out that going to the shops is more likely a “hotspot” for the virus during lockdown than running on the road. But others said many would take advantage of the blanket statement, “you can run”, and the streets would suddenly be filled with “runners” who were out for hours.
Check out some of the points:
Pro hitting the road
Scientist, (health minister), understands how one can run & still "social distance." He grasps how virus is transmitted. Sociologist understands psychological need for exercise. But decisions not just made by scientists & sociologists. Politicians are there too. We will abide😉 https://t.co/tg09b3pjIl— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 25, 2020
I know they said lock down and we must stay at home but walking and jogging ? Real talk. I will lose my mind otherwise— Mima (@RealLifeGold) March 23, 2020
I'm a healthcare professional & I couldn't be happier for the lockdown 🙌🏾🙌🏾 I will proudly go to work because I understand the bigger picture. I've only got 2 concerns now 1. Running/jogging 2. Alcohol 🙈— IamHunadi (@jeanmotubatse) March 23, 2020
Running for me helps me feel normalcy. I love hard workouts so I’m keeping them going during this time. My best advice focus on what does and will bring you joy. Sending strong mental health vibes. Please send some back!— becki spellman (@beckispell) March 18, 2020
Nah, it's not NB
In Europe I saw some videos of mayors complaining to the sudden big number of people jogging. Many will take up jogging, trotting just to get out of the house. https://t.co/uY9ViXAnSp— Marco Mwamba (@Mwatshi) March 25, 2020
My dudes. My friends. I know jogging is important. But in the lockdown may I suggest:— Sassy Zombie (@TakeYourPhil) March 25, 2020
1. Star jumps
2. Skipping
3. Shadow boxing
4. Doing some reading to inform yourself of the gravity of this situation and the fact that the cost of millions of lives are at stake.
5. Planking
These people that keep asking us about jogging, is it because you guys don't understand what a lockdown is or kanjani?— CoCo🌺 (@minikazih) March 23, 2020
We don't stand a chance. South Africans are throwing tantrums over dog walking and jogging when a deadly virus is sweeping through the country. And then someone who is a journalist throws his opinion around comparing a lockdown to save us to an apartheid lockdown. God help us!— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) March 25, 2020
Dr Zweli Mkhize is confusing people. Lockdown means people mustn’t jog in the streets. Imagine 200 people jogging in Rosebank or Soweto. Defies logic. @DrZweliMkhize pic.twitter.com/eKhJAsDhGR— Nkosi M (@Luckyngole) March 25, 2020
The lockdown starts and midnight on Thursday and continues until April 16.