Bored during SA's Covid-19 lockdown? No need, says Pornhub

For all intents and purposes, you are officially housebound for the next 21 days. That's three weeks or 504 hours. Whether or not you're working from home, you're going to have a lot of extra free time on your hands in the next 30,240 minutes of your life.

Luckily for you, one of the world's most-visited websites has you covered. As of March 24, Pornhub has been offering users around the globe free access to its premium adult content for 30 days.

"With nearly 1 billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time," said Corey Price, vice-president of the popular adult entertainment website.

By making its premium content available at no cost worldwide, Pornhub hopes that "people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve", he added.

The company will also donate surgical face masks and cash to various causes.

At this point, you're probably wondering what the difference is between Pornhub's ordinary free service and its premium offering. Well, if you like seeing your X-rated naughtiness in vivid HD detail, then premium is for you. It also offers much more content from famous channels such as Brazzers and Blacked, as well as from verified stars.