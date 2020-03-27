Do my dry, cracked hands increase my risk of catching Covid-19?

It's unlikely you've ever had cleaner hands than you do right now. But you may also find that all that washing and sanitising has caused the skin on your hands to become dry and cracked.

If you're worried about how this may affect your exposure to the coronavirus, you're not alone. Rest assured though, Dr Graham Duncombe, a qualified general practitioner and expert in the field of aesthetic medicine at the Skin Renewal Institute, says that cracked skin does not appear to put you at greater risk of being infected.