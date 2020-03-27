Pregnant women with Covid-19 can pass virus to babies, study finds

Chinese scientists reported Thursday it is possible, although rare, for pregnant mothers with the Covid-19 illness to pass the infection down to their babies.

The team followed 33 pregnant women from Wuhan, the city where the disease behind a deadly pandemic was first identified — and found that three babies were infected with the new coronavirus at birth (a rate of nine percent, albeit in a very small sample).

They reported their findings in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Pediatrics, where they wrote: "Because strict infection control and prevention procedures were implemented during the delivery, it is likely that the sources of SARS-CoV-2 in the neonates' upper respiratory tracts or anuses were maternal in origin."

SARS-CoV-2 is the technical name for the virus.

All three of the infected babies were male, and all were delivered by cesarean because their mothers had Covid-19 associated pneumonia.