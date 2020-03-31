Health & Sex

Think you have Covid-19? Now you can check your symptoms on Apple's new screening app

Users will be able to use the site to answer a series of questions about their health, recent exposures, and virus risk factors

31 March 2020 - 08:51 By afp relaxnews
Apple has launched a new Covid-19 screening app and website.
Image: Courtesy of Apple

Late last week, Apple announced the launch of a coronavirus screening website and complementary app designed to help users make CDC-guided decisions about their health.

Not unlike Verily's screening site, Amazon's Alexa voice assistant and the company's very own Siri, Apple has launched a new website and application that can screen users for Covid-19.

The resources available through these tools were developed in collaboration with the CDC, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and FEMA to ensure that people are referencing the latest information on the pandemic and following official guidelines on how to keep themselves safe.

Users will be able to use the website and app to answer a series of questions about their health, recent exposures, and coronavirus risk factors to get relevant "CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider."

In addition to this screening tool — which is not designed to replace a medical professional — the site and app provide users instructions on how to keep themselves safe like how to properly wash their hands.

Both the Covid-19 website and app are available for download now for users who are 18 years of age or older.

