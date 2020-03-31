Think you have Covid-19? Now you can check your symptoms on Apple's new screening app

Users will be able to use the website and app to answer a series of questions about their health, recent exposures, and coronavirus risk factors to get relevant "CDC recommendations on next steps, including guidance on social distancing and self-isolating, how to closely monitor symptoms, whether or not a test is recommended at this time, and when to contact a medical provider."

In addition to this screening tool — which is not designed to replace a medical professional — the site and app provide users instructions on how to keep themselves safe like how to properly wash their hands.

Both the Covid-19 website and app are available for download now for users who are 18 years of age or older.