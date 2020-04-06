Fitness
LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 11: turn your smartphone into a yoga instructor
Yoga is a great way to keep fit — and sane — during lockdown. Try these handy apps and online classes
If like many of us you think you’re good at yoga until you’re in a class downward dogging the wrong way, you can use this time at home to go from beginner to intermediate to advanced, thanks to yoga apps and online classes.
These tools are also brilliant if you're already an expert and just want to continue to practise.
Try these top-notch apps:
- Down Dog (free from 1 May 2020 until 1 July 2020 if you are a health-care professional); and
- Asana Rebel (R166.66/month).
Not apps, but because we love to support local:
- Beloved Durban-based studio Manifest Yoga has launched a YouTube channel for at-home practice — free.
- Wild Thing Moves is a contemporary yoga studio based in Cape Town. They have launched an online portal where you can access live and pre-recorded classes. Visit wildthingmoves.co.za for more info.
- In-Balance Physiotherapy & Pilates in Joburg is hosting yoga as well as pilates and other rehabilitative physio-driven classes via Zoom. Check out their Instagram account for more details.
• From gripping series to watch, to fun crafts to do with your children, we'll be adding a new activity to our “Life in Lockdown” series every day. Keep an eye on timeslive.co.za for tomorrow's installment.
• This article is adapted from one that was originally published on Wantedonline.co.za. Click here to see Wanted's full list of fabulous things to do in lockdown.