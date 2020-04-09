Here's why smokers may be more likely to catch severe Covid-19

Moreover, higher levels were also found in the participants who smoked.

The team then compared their data against two existing study groups which had together included a total of 249 people and a mix of non-smokers, former smokers and current smokers.

The results once again showed that current smokers had higher levels of ACE-2 in their lungs, while non-smokers and even former smokers had lower levels.

Lead author Dr. Janice Leung commented on the findings saying, "The data emerging from China suggested that patients with COPD were at higher risk of having worse outcomes from Covid-19. We hypothesised that this could be because the levels of ACE-2 in their airways might be increased compared to people without COPD, which could possibly make it easier for the virus to infect the airway."