LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 15: Meditate for a few minutes
Need to de-stress? There's an app for that
If you’re struggling with anxiety during lockdown, learning to practise mindfulness might be a good way for you to manage this.
Mindfulness is a practice in which you focus on being present and engaged with what’s going on right now or what you’re doing in the moment. It's meant to help clear your head of thoughts that clutter, giving you the chance to acknowledge and accept your emotions and feelings. It’s a therapeutic technique that you can use to centre and calm yourself.
One of the best ways to achieve mindfulness is through meditation. When done correctly, it has the benefits of lowering stress levels, improving focus and understanding your state of mind.
Meditation has the benefits of lowering stress and improving focus
If you’re a beginner, meditation can be a struggle, but if you need some help, there are plenty of YouTube videos that can guide you as you start out. Alternatively, there are a few free mindfulness and meditation apps you can try.
These apps are free and are rated four stars or more. They’re available on IOS and Android:
- Aura: Mindfulness, Sleep & Calming Meditation
- Breethe: Meditation, Sleep, Calm & Mindfulness
- Calm: Meditate, Sleep, Relax
- Let’s Meditate: Sleep & Guided Meditation
- Serenity: Guided Meditation & Mindfulness
As with all things in life, if at first you don’t succeed (or fall asleep), try again. What’s important is to choose a time in which you won’t be distracted and to find a space that will allow you to reflect without interruption. You’ll know you’re doing it right if you start feeling more at peace.
Even just a few minutes of doing this can have a huge impact on how you feel the rest of the day, and ultimately at the end of our lockdown.
