LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 15: Meditate for a few minutes

If you’re struggling with anxiety during lockdown, learning to practise mindfulness might be a good way for you to manage this.

Mindfulness is a practice in which you focus on being present and engaged with what’s going on right now or what you’re doing in the moment. It's meant to help clear your head of thoughts that clutter, giving you the chance to acknowledge and accept your emotions and feelings. It’s a therapeutic technique that you can use to centre and calm yourself.

One of the best ways to achieve mindfulness is through meditation. When done correctly, it has the benefits of lowering stress levels, improving focus and understanding your state of mind.