Struggling to fall asleep during lockdown due to stress? Try these tips

Dr Elizabeth Cozine, a Mayo Clinic family medicine physician, agrees, “Try to go to bed at the same time every night, maybe sleeping in a little bit later than you normally would because you're not rushing to get to the office. And see if you can try to get somewhere between seven and nine hours of sleep, which is what most adults need, and make that a regular part of your day.”

AVOID NAPPING

Murray also advises trying not to nap during daylight hours, as it can make it hard to fall asleep at night. If you must nap, he says to restrict your sleep to just 30 minutes.

GET SOME SUNLIGHT DURING THE DAY

Professor Kevin Morgan, who is a sleep expert at the University of Loughborough, UK, says that staying indoors means we don't soak up enough sunlight, and this can affect our sleep patterns and our need to nap during the day.

To help synchronise our body clocks, we should try to get enough sunlight during the day, particularly in the morning, to let our body know it's daytime. He recommends exercising outdoors, if you can, or at least just walking to the grocery store or sitting in the garden.

AVOID BRIGHT LIGHT IN THE EVENING

In the evening, Murray says we should avoid bright light, as this suppresses the production of the hormone melatonin, which makes us feel sleepy.